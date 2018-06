A 20-year-old woman admitted theft from a house in Bainsford.

Sarah Gallagher stole a handbag, laptop and phones from a house in Dollar Gardens.

Gallagher, 5 Kenilworth Drive, Laurieston, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having admitted the theft she committed on May 14.

Sheriff John Mundy placed her on a supervised community payback order for 12 months.