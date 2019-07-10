Laurieston woman’s stealing spree

A woman who committed a number of offences including three separate thefts had her sentence deferred at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

Sarah Gallagher (22), of 5 Kenilworth Drive, Laurieston stole a radio and tool box from a vehicle in Bankside, Falkirk on February 17 this year.

She also stole a bank card and money from a property in Corentin Court, Falkirk on April 23 and a quantity of hair items from Claire’s Accessories in the Howgate Shopping Centre on June 7.

Gallagher was also in possession of the class A drug diamorphine at Howgate Shopping Centre on August 10 last year and breached a bail condition on March 16 this year prohibiting her from entering Falkirk High Street.

In a further offence, on March 17 Gallagher had a knife in her posession without reasonable excuse or authority in Kenilworth Drive, Laurieston.

The court heard police were called in relation to the radio and tool box theft after the accused was spotted trying to break in to a vehicle by a dog walker and that the value of the goods were £90 in total.

With regard to the knife offence, police were alerted by a concerned taxi driver who had been informed by Gallagher that she had dropped a six inch blade under his seat during a taxi journey in which she was a passenger.

The court heard the bank card Gallagher stole belonged to her uncle who she had been staying with.

Fiscal depute Samantha Brown said he had been aware of Gallagher watching him when he had previously taken cash out and believed she saw him enter his pin.

“When he realised his bank card was missing he reported the theft to the police. A £100 withdrawal was made using the card. Police were alerted that the accused had been seen in posession of the card at the nearby retail park.”

When Gallagher was apprehended she was found with £105 in cash which was seized by police.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on Gallagher until August 22 for a community paypack order progress review.