Laurieston woman had class A drug at Falkirk shopping centre

Sarah Gallagher, 5 Kenilworth Drive, Laurieston, pleaded guilty to possessing diamorphine at The Howgate Shopping Centre on August 10, 2018.

She then breached bail by entering High Street, Falkirk on March 16, 2019 when prohibited from doing so.

Gallagher was also found to be in possession of a blade, without reasonable excuse or lawful authority, at her home address on March 17, 2019.

Laurieston woman Sarah Gallagher was caught in possession of diamorphine at The Howgate Shopping Centre, Falkirk. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The 23-year-old appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday where her defence solicitor explained there had been a delay in proceedings with the case.

The lawyer said: “A drug treatment and testing order was requested.

“Due to an admin error by the social work department, that’s not available today.

“She’s willing to comply with a structured deferred sentence.”

Sheriff Eric Brown placed Gallagher under a three-month structured deferred sentence and scheduled a review for December 2.

