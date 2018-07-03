Laurieston woman claimed £6K she wasn’t entitled to

A benefit cheat claimed £6500 she was not entitled to by pretending she was single.

Stephanie Chisholm (30) failed to inform the Department of Work and Pensions she was in fact living with a partner at her home in 12 Lorne Gardens, Laurieston, for two years.

The first offender appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having already admitted the fraud she committed between March 15, 2015, and March 25, 2017.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “She got quite a bit of benefit she was not entitled to.”

Chisholm was placed on a supervised community payback order for six months and told to complete 60 hours of unpaid work over the same period.