Laurieston teen's shame after his 'disgraceful' abuse of ambulance staff

When he arrived at the accident and emergency department, Thomas Wild (19) then turned his attention towards police officers who were called in to deal with him – making fun of one officer because of his accent.

The teenager appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, having pleaded guilty to assaulting Scottish Ambulance Service personnel and behaving in a threatening manner in Forth Valley Royal Hospital on April 23.

Procurator fiscal depute Fiona Griffin said: “It was 3am when ambulance staff attended in the Laurieston area in regards to an unresponsive male lying in the street. The accused soon came around and it was obvious he was heavily intoxicated and he was very agitated.”

Wild behaved in a threatening manner at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Wild was then taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital and while he was in the ambulance he grabbed a metal pole and staff tried to get it away from him. He never did try to hit anyone with it.

The ambulance arrived at A&E at 3.30am and Wild was being abusive to staff, shouting and swearing at them.

"When he saw the police officers he shouted ‘let’s go then’,” said the procurator fiscal depute.

Referring to one officer he stated: “You can tell he’s a uni gimp by his accent.”

Dick Sandeman, defence solicitor, said a combination of alcohol and some substance Wild had taken earlier in the evening had left him in the condition he was found in.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC said: “He is 19-years-old with no previous convictions and behaved in a disgraceful way towards health service personnel who were doing nothing more than trying to help.

"He should be ashamed of himself. If it had not been for his young age and lack of previous convictions he would have been going to prison.”