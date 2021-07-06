Laurieston shoplifter 'with dreadful record' stole whisky from Redding supermarket

Lynn Johnston, of Laurieston, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Lynn Johnston, 48, of 6 Abbotsford Drive, pleaded guilty to pinching bottles of Famous Grouse, valued at £20 each, from Tesco in Redding on February 12, 2020.

Johnston committed the offence while on bail and appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “She was stopped at the door and the property was recovered.

“She was crying at the time when she was stopped.”

Her defence solicitor said Johnston “hasn’t been in trouble since”.

When Sheriff Derek Livingston noted Johnston had “quite a lengthy record for shoplifting”, the solicitor replied: “She’s suffered from a longstanding drug addiction and suffered significant health issues.”

Addressing the offender, Sheriff Livingston said: “You’ve a dreadful record for shoplifting and other matters and you also don’t tend to keep to court orders.

Johnston was fined £400 and made to pay a £20 victim impact surcharge, payable at £40-per-fortnight.

