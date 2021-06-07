Laurieston shoplifter misses court due to hospitalisation

Lynn Johnston (48) pinched alcohol from a local superstore but was unable to attend court to receive punishment for her crime.

By Court Reporter
Monday, 7th June 2021, 12:58 pm

Johnston, Abbotsford Drive, Laurieston, was absent from court last Thursday due to her receiving treatment in hospital.

She had previously pleaded guilty to the theft she committed at Tesco, in Colliery Road, Redding, on February 12 last year.

Johnston did not attend court last Thursday due to her receiving treatment in hospital

Sheriff Derek Livingston, taking account of Johnston’s current situation, deferred sentence on her for a further four weeks until July 1.