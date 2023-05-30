Laurieston pest made six nuisance calls to 999 in the space of 31 hours

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Anthony Russell, 46, had admitted persistently making 999 emergency calls knowing no emergency was ongoing from his 33 Suilven Heights, Cotton Lane, Laurieston home and an address in James Street, Laurieston, between December 23 and December 25 last year.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said Russell made a total of six non-emergency calls to the 999 service in the space of 31 hours.

She added: “One call had the accused sounding intoxicated, shouting and swearing, saying he was locked out of his house and was suicidal. Another one had him saying he was unhappy he hadn’t got clothing back from his ex partner.”

Russell appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court