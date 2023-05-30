News you can trust since 1845
Laurieston pest made six nuisance calls to 999 in the space of 31 hours

An offender wasted police time and needlessly tied up emergency services with his nuisance calls – including one where he moaned about not getting clothing back from his ex.
By Court Reporter
Published 30th May 2023, 12:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 12:31 BST

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Anthony Russell, 46, had admitted persistently making 999 emergency calls knowing no emergency was ongoing from his 33 Suilven Heights, Cotton Lane, Laurieston home and an address in James Street, Laurieston, between December 23 and December 25 last year.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said Russell made a total of six non-emergency calls to the 999 service in the space of 31 hours.

She added: “One call had the accused sounding intoxicated, shouting and swearing, saying he was locked out of his house and was suicidal. Another one had him saying he was unhappy he hadn’t got clothing back from his ex partner.”

Russell appeared at Falkirk Sheriff CourtRussell appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Russell on a structured deferred sentence for six months to November 23 to see if he could be of good behaviour.