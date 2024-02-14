Laurieston offender claimed bail breaching pub date was due to his concern for woman

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 11.15pm and the complainer left her place of work and met the accused by prior arrangement. They both went to a public house in Falkirk and were there until the early hours.”

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said Dalrymple was arrested seven days later for the breach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He maintains she contacted him and was in a particularly low mood. He was concerned about her well being if he didn’t meet her. He knows that was wrong.”

Dalrymple took the woman to the Tam Bain pub and breached his bail conditions (Picture: Submitted)

The court heard the relationship was now over.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki noted there was a 12-month non-harassment order already in place.