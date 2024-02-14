News you can trust since 1845
Laurieston offender claimed bail breaching pub date was due to his concern for woman

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Alexander Dalrymple had pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions not to contact his former partner at the Tam Bain, Mary Street, Laurieston between 11 November and 12 November last year.
By Court Reporter
Published 14th Feb 2024, 11:09 GMT
Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 11.15pm and the complainer left her place of work and met the accused by prior arrangement. They both went to a public house in Falkirk and were there until the early hours.”

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said Dalrymple was arrested seven days later for the breach.

"He maintains she contacted him and was in a particularly low mood. He was concerned about her well being if he didn’t meet her. He knows that was wrong.”

Dalrymple took the woman to the Tam Bain pub and breached his bail conditions (Picture: Submitted)Dalrymple took the woman to the Tam Bain pub and breached his bail conditions (Picture: Submitted)
The court heard the relationship was now over.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki noted there was a 12-month non-harassment order already in place.

She fined Dalrymple, 11 Campbell Crescent, Laurieston £666 for the breach to be paid back at a rate of £50 per month.