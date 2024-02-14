Laurieston offender claimed bail breaching pub date was due to his concern for woman
Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 11.15pm and the complainer left her place of work and met the accused by prior arrangement. They both went to a public house in Falkirk and were there until the early hours.”
Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said Dalrymple was arrested seven days later for the breach.
"He maintains she contacted him and was in a particularly low mood. He was concerned about her well being if he didn’t meet her. He knows that was wrong.”
The court heard the relationship was now over.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki noted there was a 12-month non-harassment order already in place.
She fined Dalrymple, 11 Campbell Crescent, Laurieston £666 for the breach to be paid back at a rate of £50 per month.