News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Laurieston motorist, 61, loses licence for driving while high on cannabis

A 61-year-old motorist lost his licence after being caught driving while high on cannabis.
By Court Reporter
Published 14th Aug 2023, 11:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 11:58 BST

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Charles Gallacher had pleaded guilty to driving while unfit through drugs in Haugh Street, Bainsford, on August 24 last year. He gave a reading of 2.5 microgrammes of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannibinol in his blood when the legal limit is 2.0 microgrammes.

The court heard Gallacher, 49 Zetland Drive, Laurieston, was classed as a “minimum risk” of re-offending.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki banned him from driving for 18 months.