Laurieston motorist, 61, loses licence for driving while high on cannabis
A 61-year-old motorist lost his licence after being caught driving while high on cannabis.
By Court Reporter
Published 14th Aug 2023, 11:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 11:58 BST
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Charles Gallacher had pleaded guilty to driving while unfit through drugs in Haugh Street, Bainsford, on August 24 last year. He gave a reading of 2.5 microgrammes of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannibinol in his blood when the legal limit is 2.0 microgrammes.
The court heard Gallacher, 49 Zetland Drive, Laurieston, was classed as a “minimum risk” of re-offending.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki banned him from driving for 18 months.