Laurieston man handed over air rifle after police failed to find it

Jamie Macaulay (29) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having admitted possessing an air rifle without a lawful certificate at his 14 Spinkhill, Laurieston home on April 2, last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Rose Wilson said: “Police got an anonymous tip off and were given permission to search the house, but no weapon was found. They attended again and were handed the weapon by the accused.”

It was stated there had been no intention on Macaulay’s part to conceal the weapon, which was supposedly situated in plain view when officers carried out their search.

Macaulay appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “It had been left there and he contacted police. The air rifle was sitting in the corner – someone told police there was a weapon in the house.

"It was there in open view and had been lying there for a period of time. It was a bog standard air rifle – not something you could easily miss.”

The court heard the air rile had belonged to Macaulay’s uncle and he had kept it for sentimental reasons.

“I don’t think its been out and about or used,” said Mr Biggam.

Sheriff Derek Livingston fined Macaulay £200 – plus a £10 victim surcharge – to be paid back at £10 per week.

