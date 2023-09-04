Melissa Phillips, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police attended Main Street, Shieldhill, and had reason to arrest the accused. He was placed in a police vehicle and continuously head butted the inside of the cell door.

"He told officers ‘I will leather you’, ‘I’m going to kill you’ and ‘I’m going to murder you I swear to God'.”

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said Beattie had to “grow up” and stop his stupid behaviour.

Beattie battered his head off the inside of the police vehicles cell door (Picture: National World)

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said it was “atrocious behaviour” aimed at police officers who were trying to do their job.