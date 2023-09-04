Laurieston lout told he has to grow up and stop his stupid behaviour
Melissa Phillips, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police attended Main Street, Shieldhill, and had reason to arrest the accused. He was placed in a police vehicle and continuously head butted the inside of the cell door.
"He told officers ‘I will leather you’, ‘I’m going to kill you’ and ‘I’m going to murder you I swear to God'.”
Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said Beattie had to “grow up” and stop his stupid behaviour.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki said it was “atrocious behaviour” aimed at police officers who were trying to do their job.
She placed Beattie, 12 Grahamsdyke Street, Laurieston, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he completes 200 hours of unpaid work within that time.