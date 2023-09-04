News you can trust since 1845
Laurieston lout told he has to grow up and stop his stupid behaviour

David Beattie, 43, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour on a journey from Main Street, Shieldhill to Falkirk Police Station on March 4.
By Court Reporter
Published 4th Sep 2023, 17:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 17:20 BST

Melissa Phillips, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police attended Main Street, Shieldhill, and had reason to arrest the accused. He was placed in a police vehicle and continuously head butted the inside of the cell door.

"He told officers ‘I will leather you’, ‘I’m going to kill you’ and ‘I’m going to murder you I swear to God'.”

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said Beattie had to “grow up” and stop his stupid behaviour.

Beattie battered his head off the inside of the police vehicles cell door (Picture: National World)Beattie battered his head off the inside of the police vehicles cell door (Picture: National World)
Sheriff Maryam Labaki said it was “atrocious behaviour” aimed at police officers who were trying to do their job.

She placed Beattie, 12 Grahamsdyke Street, Laurieston, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he completes 200 hours of unpaid work within that time.