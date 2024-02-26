Laurieston lout gets more work to complete after turning up drunk to social work date
An offender found out it was not the best decision to turn up drunk to a court ordered appointment.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, David Beattie, 44, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Elim Street, Shieldhill, on March 3 last year.
The court heard Beattie, 121 Grahamsdyke Street, Laurieston had turned up to a social work appointment smelling of alcohol and subsequently breached his community payback order.
Sheriff Christopher Shead added a further 75 hours of unpaid work to the existing order.