Laurieston ex squaddie went ballistic and threw vacuum cleaner during domestic dust up

Jamie Macaulay, who was said to suffer from PTSD, shouted and swore at his partner, who believed he was heading out to smoke cannabis, and then threw the hoover.

One of the children in the house witnessed the incident and was so scared they called the police.

Macaulay, 30, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Forth Wynd, Falkirk on April 5.

Macaulay appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “The accused has been in an on/off relationship with the complainer and have one child together. The complainer was within the address and the accused has walked downstairs as if to leave the property.

"The complainer asked him where he was going and he replied he was going to buy his mum something. The complainer suspected he was going off to smoke cannabis, which she does not support.

"She suspected he wasn’t coming back and he started shouting and swearing at her, screaming in her face and calling her a ‘cow’ and ‘twisted’. She began to worry she may be assaulted and pushed him backwards to give her space.

"The accused then picked up a vacuum cleaner and threw it. One of the children in the house overheard the disturbance and saw the behaviour of the accused and then called the police.

"The accused was traced by officers as he made his way to his own home address.”

The court heard Macaulay had served in the army before he was given a medical discharge. He was said to suffer from PTSD and anxiety and was self medicating with cannabis.

Sheriff Alison Michie placed Macaulay, 14 Spinkhill, Laurieston, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with a conduct requirement to engage with mental health and addiction services.