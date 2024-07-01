Late night lout threatened to punch police officers' heads in during Falkirk disturbance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An offender who made a drunken nuisance of himself in the town centre in the early hours and before a football match was said to finally be “maturing”.

Adam Wilson, 22, made life difficult for police officers – and anyone else he came into contact with – when he was out on the town drinking with others. At one stage he told officers he would punch their heads in if they let him out of his handcuffs.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Wilson had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – struggling with police officers – in Princes Street, Falkirk, on November 26, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also admitted threatening behaviour – making homophobic remarks at officers – in Grahams Road, Falkirk, on February 4, 2023 and at Falkirk Stadium, Stadium Way, Grangemouth on April 8 last year.

Wilson hurled abuse and challenged others to fight at Falkirk Stadium (Pcture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The procurator fiscal depute said: “It was 2.45am and police were on mobile patrol on Newmarket Street in Falkirk when the saw the accused, he was shouting and swearing and behaving in a disorderly manner.

"The asked him to desist and he became argumentative with police.”

Wilson walked off, but soon came to the attention of police again in another area of the town centre – being driven around in a car shouting and swearing at people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers managed to get him out the vehicle and arrested him after a short struggle.

Another early hours disturbance, saw Wilson again come to the attention of officers.

"It was 3am and police were on mobile patrol when they became aware of the accused causing a disturbance in Princes Street, Falkirk. He was shouting and swearing and gesturing towards police officers.

“He was advised to desist and leave the town centre. Five minutes after this police officers saw him again behaving in such a manner, shouting and swearing. They attempted to speak to the accused regarding his conduct, but he refused to listen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He called one a ‘fat piggy’ and said ‘take these cuffs off an see what happens – let me out, I’ll punch your head in’.”

Wilson was at it again on yet another occasion – this time during the afternoon – at a Falkirk football match.

"It was 2pm and the accused was with a group of football supporters. He attended the car park area and made his away towards the Dunfermline fans’ side. He was aggressive towards police and members of the public, repeatedly challenging others to fight.”

He hurled verbal abuse, including derogatory terms referring to disability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “This all happened when he was 21 years of age in a window of offending from November 2022 to April 2023. He was getting himself into difficulties late at night in the company of others.

"He has now modified his behaviour and changed his life around. He fully understands his behaviour was not acceptable.”

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “There are signs you are maturing Mr Wilson.”