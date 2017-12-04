Last warning to co-operate with community order

Jordan Marshall (23) could spend Christmas in jail unless he co-operates with a community order.

It was imposed at Falkirk Sheriff Court earlier this year after he admitted abusive behaviour, threatening police and resisting arrest in Symington Drive, Falkirk, on May 17.

Marshall, 50 Wholequarter Avenue, Redding, was back in court last Thursday for breaching the order by regularly failing to turn up to do the work.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell said his engagement had been “less than satisfactory” with under half the hours completed.

He gave Marshall until December 21 to complete the outstanding 51 hours and warned him: “If it’s not done you will be spending Christmas in custody.”