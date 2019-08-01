Larbert would be soldier boy butted woman in face

A young college student with ambitions to join the army found himself in a combat situation and he reacted by headbutting a women in the face.

Conor Goldie (20), of 8 Bryson Place, Larbert, resorted to violence when he was turned away from a house party in Cumbernauld and left his victim – who was just trying to break up a scuffle – with a permanent scar.

Hamilton Sheriff Court heard earlier today the attack happened at a house in Glenhove Road in July 2017.

Goldie admitted pushing the woman and headbutting her to her injury and permanent disfigurement.

The court heard Goldie was walking home at night when he passed a house where a party was taking place. He stopped to talk to some people he knew, but it was made clear he was not welcome.

Ross Brown, defence solicitor, said Goldie “did not take well to this” and a “fast-moving” situation developed.

His client accepted the woman intervened only to try to break up a scuffle.

Mr Brown added: “Mr Goldie struck a blow at her, something he bitterly regrets given that this person is female. It’s a serious matter, but he comes from a decent family and is not workshy.

“At present he works with his father’s business and has been accepted for a business and accounting course at Cumbernauld College, though he has ambitions to join the army.

“He has been offence-free since moving to Larbert. His mother said he had to get out of Cumbernauld because of the negative peer group he was associating with.”

Sheriff Marie Smart said Goldie was “on the cusp of custody”, but she was willing to impose a community payback order as an alternative.

He will be supervised for 12 months and must do 150 hours of unpaid community work within six months.