A woman in her 50s caught drink driving has been banned from getting behind the wheel.

Sandra Abate (56) was six times over the drink drive limit in Main Street, Plean on February 28.

Abate, 39 Crozier Crescent, Larbert, admitted giving a reading of 153 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

She was banned from driving for five years and placed on an 18-month supervised community payback order.