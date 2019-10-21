Larbert woman carried out assault then scratched cars

A Larbert woman assaulted another female and also damaged two cars, Falkirk Sheriff Court heard.

Patricia Howden (50) of 60 Graham Avenue, Larbert seized the woman by her body on May 12 at her home address, pulled her to the ground and repeatedly punched and kicked her on the head.

She carried out the malicious attack on two cars two days later by scratching the bodywork and damaging the tyres by unknown means.

You may also be interested in:

Fresh blow for Falkirk town centre as Bonmarche follows Watt Brothers into administration

Balaclava gang loot electric bikes in £12,000 raid on Linlithgow store

Primary 1 photos: 81 new classes at Falkirk district schools

The court heard the damage to one of the vehicles was £1200.

Sentence was deferred for three months for Howden to be of good behaviour, to make restitution for the vehicles damaged and to attend social work appointments.