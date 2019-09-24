Larbert woman attacked husband with meat mallet

A woman who struck her husband on the head with a wooden meat mallet was ordered to complete 160 hours of unpaid work.

Margaret Boyne (57), whose address was listed as Premier Inn, Bellsdyke Road, Larbert, carried out the assault at the family home in Inch Colm Avenue, The Inches, Larbert on July 1.

She also broke her bail conditions by later visiting the house between July 22 and 23.

The court heard Boyne returned to the house because she claimed a police officer had told her her bail conditions had been lifted and that she could go home.

With regard to the first charge Procurator Fiscal depute Colette Fallon said: “The accused and the complainer were within the family home and the accused had consumed a large amount of alcohol.

“An argument ensued and while the complainer was in the living room the accused entered from the kitchen having picked up a wooden meat mallet and approached him and struck him once with the mallet to the left side of his head causing immediate bleeding.

“The accused then left the living room and there was a large amount of blood on the floor. He telephoned 999 and was advised to leave the property.

“Police officers thereafter attended and saw blood spatterings and found the accused in the kitchen.”

The court heard the victim suffered a minor abrasion but no stitching was required.

Boyne’s defence solicitor said the accused and her husband had been married for 35 years and “had difficulties”.

He added: “She regrets the fact that she has to face the consequences of her actions but she has a limited amount of sympathy for her husband. She accepts however that the incident was a serious one and could have been more serious.”

Sentencing Boyne, Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “I am not impressed with your actions or your lack of remorse.” As well as being given unpaid work, Boyne was placed under supervision for two years.