Larbert wife walloped husband with wooden mallet

A woman said to have “snapped” after living with her husband for a period of time, finally hit him on the head with a wooden kitchen mallet.

Margaret Boyne (57) attacked and injured the man at their home in Inch Colm Avenue, The inches, Larbert and then broke her bail conditions by later visiting him at the house.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Boyne had admitted the assault she committed on July 1 and breaching bail between July 22 and July 23.

Boyne’s defence solicitor said: “This is someone who has snapped after a period of time living with this man. She thinks she and her husband need relationship counselling.”

The court heard Boyne had been living at the Premier Inn in Larbert since the incident, but had returned to her husband because she claimed a police officer had visited her at the hotel and said she could go home.

Sheriff John Mundy reminded Boyne her bail conditions not to contact her husband most certainly remained in place an deferred sentence on her until August 22 for reports.