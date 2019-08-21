Larbert ‘white knight’ attacked taxi driver

A two-fisted thug thought he was doing a good turn when he violently intervened in a disagreement between a female passenger and a taxi driver.

Alan Hunter (31) began punching the driver’s head and body in “defence” of a woman he admitted he did not even know.

Hunter, 21 Clyde Crescent, Larbert, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted the assault he committed in Paris Avenue, Denny on January 20 last year. Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “There was a female in the car who was arguing with the taxi driver and Mr Hunter didn’t like the way the taxi driver was talking to her.”

Hunter was ordered to complete 150 hours unpaid work within nine months.