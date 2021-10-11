Larbert thug punched, choked, kicked and threatened to kill woman

Stuart Todd, 40, 20 George Street, Larbert, assaulted the woman by repeatedly punching her on the head, kicking her on the body and putting his arms around her throat, thereby restricting her breathing, at his home on August 22.

The 40-year-old also picked up a kitchen knife and instructed his partner to strike him with it, before he threatened to harm himself with the blade and used it to try to cut his arms.

Todd committed the offences while on bail.

Stuart Todd, of Larbert, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Falkirk Sheriff Court was told last Thursday that he and the victim had been in a relationship for around five years.

They had been drinking on August 22 when an altercation broke out.

Procurator fiscal depute Katie Cunningham said: “The complainer said, ‘Are you going to try to kill me like you did the last time?’

“The accused replied, ‘Yeah’. He began to kick the witness in the back and refused to leave the locus when asked.

“He put his arms over her throat, causing her to feel like she couldn’t breath and she fell to the ground.

“The accused then took hold of a knife and told the witness to stab him and kill him. She took the knife and stabbed it into the floor and asked the accused to leave. The witness then contacted 999.

“The accused again took hold of the knife and threatened to kill himself.”The court was told that police arrived and saw his her injuries which were bruising to her neck, jaw and back and a cut to her ear.

The accused was cautioned and charged, and he made no reply.

The court was told Todd committed another assault on May 22 this year, sentencing for which was previously deferred until November 4.

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said Todd couldn’t be made subject to The Caledonian System domestic abuse programme as it “isn’t suitable for this relationship at the moment”.

Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence until November 4 so both of Todd’s cases can be dealt with together.

Bail was continued.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.