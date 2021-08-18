Larbert thug due back in court over stomp assault on man and woman

Gary Hotchkies, 56, 16 Main Street, Larbert, assaulted the duo at the Commercial Hotel in Larbert on August 21, 2020.

He followed the man outside the premises and repeatedly kicked and stomped on his head and body whilst he was on the ground.

Hotchkies also admitted assaulting a woman by kicking her head.

Gary Hotchkies was ordered to reappear at Falkirk Sheriff Court. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Part of the second charge against Hotchkies states he also “struck” the woman on the head, however, defence solicitor Martin Morrow said: “He doesn’t accept ‘thereafter struck her on the head’.”

In June, Mr Morrow moved to record a plea of guilty under deletion, which procurator fiscal depute Rebecca Reid said would be reviewed once CCTV footage capturing the incident had been watched.

Sheriff Christopher Shead previously deferred the matter to “allow the parties to consider the implications of the CCTV”.

Hotchkies appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday where his solicitor explained his client had been unable to watch the footage.

Mr Morrow said: “It’s a matter where there's a motion.

“It was continued because it’s believed the need for the motion will be resolved by the sight of CCTV footage.”

The solicitor asked for a chance for the accused and the procurator fiscal depute to view it.

Sheriff Shead said: “This case is serious.”

Sentence was deferred until September 2 on the defence’s motion to allow the accused to view the video recording and give instructions.

