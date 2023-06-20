News you can trust since 1845
Larbert thug attacked woman and told 13-year-old to go slit her wrists

Aidan Foy, 21, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having admitted assaulting a woman and behaving in a threatening manner towards a 13-year-old girl, aggravated by comments relating to disability at an address in Bonnybridge on October 28 last year.
By Court Reporter
Published 20th Jun 2023, 09:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 09:07 BST

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “In the evening the accused attended at the complainer’s house under the influence of alcohol. He was allowed into the address.

"His attitude changed and he pushed her, causing her to fall backwards onto the floor. She began to cry and asked him why he did that and he replied he didn’t do anything.

"The complainer went into the living room and another witness who was there tried to engage with the accused, but his behaviour continued. He grabbed her arm and pushed calling her ‘autistic’ and a ‘mongol’ and told her to ‘go and slit your wrists’ and ‘go and kill yourself’.”

Foy appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Foy appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
The court heard Foy, who supposedly suffers from ADHD and PTSD, whas now working for a recycling centre.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “This is your first adult conviction, but these are two serious offences – including making extremely abusive comments to a 13-year-old child.”

She placed Foy. 29 Dundarroch Street, Larbert, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 110 hours of unpaid work in that time.

Sheriff Michie was also placed Foy on a non-harassment order not to contact any of the two witnesses in any way for a period of 12 months.