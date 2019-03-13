Larbert thief stole stereo and challenged hospital staff to fight

A thief who stole from a Stenhousemuir store and challenged Forth Valley Royal Hospital employees to fight has been ordered to be of good behaviour.

Alan Hunter (31), 21 Clyde Crescent, Larbert, made off with a stereo from B&M in Tryst Road on June 15, 2018 and acted in an aggressive manner by shouting, swearing and uttering threats of violence.

Hunter also admitted acting aggressively and shouting at the Larbert hospital staff and barging into vehicles on June 21.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence until June 20.

Hunter was told if he fails to demonstrate good behaviour he will likely be placed under supevision and ordered to complete unpaid work.