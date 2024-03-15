Larbert rail station incident: British Transport Police look for help to trace two youths
The incident at Larbert railway station occurred on October 20 last year and left a 46-year-old man in hospital with serious injuries.
It took place around 9.10pm in the waiting shelter on platform one.
BTP has now released CCTV images of the two they believe may have information to assist in the ongoing investigation.
The first male is described as between 17 and 20 years, about 5ft 10ins with slim features. He has light coloured hair and was wearing a grey hooded top with the hood up, black jacket with a large hood and light coloured jumper.
The second is also thought to be between 17 and 20 years with dark hair and glasses. He is about 5ft 7ins and wearing a yellow hooded top with a black puffer-style jacket with had a small logo on the left sleeve.
Anyone who has information which can identify the pair or the males themselves, are asked to make contact with the British Transport Police.
They can be contacted by text on 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2300124425 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.