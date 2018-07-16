Larbert radiographer struck off following triple sex assault

An NHS professional who sexually assaulted three schoolgirls during an 18th birthday party has now been struck off.

Larbert man Jamie MacLennan (27) was moonlighting as a DJ when he attacked the girls – including a 15-year-old – at the celebration in Macmerry Miners Club in East Lothian.

MacLennan lured the youngest victim to a toilet cubicle and assaulted her.

A second girl, aged 17, was assaulted when he grabbed her arms and forced himself on her.

He also slapped the bottom of the third schoolgirl, aged 17, after she had asked him to play her favourite song during the party.

The radiographer, who worked at Edinburgh’s Western General Hospital, was jailed for 27 months and placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years after being found guilty of the assaults at a trial last July.

His case was subsequently referred to a disciplinary hearing of the Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service (HCPTS) in Glasgow.

The panel barred MacLennan from ever working in the profession again after hearing he continued to deny the offences.

In a written decision, the HCPTS panel said: “The panel has noted that the registrant pled not guilty to the charges and was convicted following a jury trial.

“In addition, in his written submissions to this panel received by the HCPC, he continues to deny the charges found proved against him. In the view of the panel he has failed to demonstrate any insight or remorse in respect of these offences.

“Although these matters did not occur within a clinical setting, the panel agrees that the registrant’s conduct amounted to an abuse of power.

“In the panel’s view, there is an element of risk to the public from a health professional who has been convicted of offences of this nature and who has failed to demonstrate any insight or remorse for his actions.

“The panel is of the view that the nature of the registrant’s convictions are such that they are incompatible with ongoing registration.

“Members of the public would have serious concerns if a registered health professional who is in a position of trust were able to return to practise with convictions of this nature.

“A Striking Off Order is the only sanction which would adequately address the wider public interest considerations in terms of maintaining public confidence in the profession and declaring and upholding proper standards of conduct.”

During his trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, MacLennan claimed he had consensually kissed two of the girls but denied assault at the party in April last year.

All three teenagers gave evidence against him. But MacLennan told the court the 15-year-old had come on to him by “dancing provocatively” and had “encouraged his hands”. He also claimed he thought she was 17.

Prosecutor Kim Schofield said: “You took advantage of your position. You forced yourself on her, you kissed her and she repeatedly tried to push you off.”

Following the party, all three girls made complaints to the police of being sexually assaulted by MacLennan and the NHS employee was arrested when officers attended at the Western General the following week.

MacLennan was found guilty on two charges by a unanimous decision and the third charge of slapping a girl’s bottom by a majority.