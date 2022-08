A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Saturday, July 30 community police were patrolling the Larbert area dealing with antisocial behaviour when they found two males using a dirt bike on public roads.

"After a short chase the rider was found, by PD Cairo from our dog unit, hiding in a field nearby. The bike was retained and a report is being submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”