Larbert pest begged for money from customers and then threatened shop staff
Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Conner McClure, 27, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – preventing customers from leaving the shop until he had requested money from them and adopting and aggressive attitude towards staff – at Spar, Newhouse Road, Grangemouth, on August 5.
He also admitted behaving in a threatening manner towards his neighbour in Evans Street, Larbert on August 30.
Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill stated McClure had gone into the shop to buy alcohol but did not have enough money, so he started asking other customers in the shop for some cash.
Later that month McClure was standing outside and shouting “this is my street”, calling a resident a “grass”.
It was stated McClure was “a nuisance” when he had a “drink in him”.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed McClure, 26 Evans Street, Larbeet, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he complete 120 hours unpaid work within 12 months.