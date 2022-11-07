He also admitted behaving in a threatening manner towards his neighbour in Evans Street, Larbert on August 30.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill stated McClure had gone into the shop to buy alcohol but did not have enough money, so he started asking other customers in the shop for some cash.

Later that month McClure was standing outside and shouting “this is my street”, calling a resident a “grass”.

McClure appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court

It was stated McClure was “a nuisance” when he had a “drink in him”.