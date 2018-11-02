Larbert oil worker fined after refusing to co-operate with police

A well paid oil worker has been fined £5000 for failing to co-operate with the police.

George Baillie (55) refused to disclose the PIN code for his mobile phone when they interviewed him at Falkirk Police Station between May 12 and June 1 last year.

Falkirk Sheriff Court was told last Thursday that Baillie earned a “substantial” income from his job working in the oil and gas industry and was due to leave for a new job in Russia shortly.

Baillie, from 1 Ladywell Court, Larbert initially offered to pay £200 a month, but that was rejected before being upped to £1000.

Sheriff Derek Livingston told Baillie: “In my view you tried to pervert the course of justice.”