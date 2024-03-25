Larbert offender warned prison is waiting if he disobeys the court one more time
Aidan Foy appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a number of breaches of his non-harassment order not to contact his former partner. He ignored the order at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on October 6 last year and in Seabegs Road, Bonnybridge on June 15, 2023.
He also admitted threatening behaviour and assaulting a woman – pushing her to the ground – in Falkirk Road, Bonnybridge on October 28, 2022.
Sheriff Christopher Shead revoked Foy’s original community payback order and placed him on a new one for three year’s supervision and the condition he complete 200 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.
Sheriff Shead told Foy, 29 Dundarroch Street, Larbert, prison awaited if he breached any of his orders again.