Larbert offender warned prison is waiting if he disobeys the court one more time

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aidan Foy appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a number of breaches of his non-harassment order not to contact his former partner. He ignored the order at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on October 6 last year and in Seabegs Road, Bonnybridge on June 15, 2023.

He also admitted threatening behaviour and assaulting a woman – pushing her to the ground – in Falkirk Road, Bonnybridge on October 28, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheriff Christopher Shead revoked Foy’s original community payback order and placed him on a new one for three year’s supervision and the condition he complete 200 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.