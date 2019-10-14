Larbert offender threatened police and made sectarian comments

An offender breached a community payback order after threatening police and making sectarian remarks.

Barry Shihada (35), 20 Tryst Park, Larbert, stole tools, electrical items and camping and golfing equipment from a shed in Bellsdyke Road, Larbert on August 15 last year.

He then behaved in a threatening manner likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm by acting aggressively towards police at his home on April 28, 2019.

His defence solicitor told Falkirk Sheriff Court Shihada had been intoxicated and was arguing with his partner prior to the incident.

He has 107 hours of unpaid work outstanding and was ordered to complete a minimum of 42 hours by November 28.