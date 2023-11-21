Larbert offender released from prison but banned from seeing partner - despite her wishes

A domestic offender was released from custody but a sheriff placed a restriction on him seeing his partner despite her wanting to remove the order.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aidan Foy, 21, was seeking to have the order removed when he appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted breaching his non-harassment order not to have any contact with his partner at and address in Seabegs Road, Bonnybridge on October 24.

However, Sheriff Craig Harris pointed out the order was in place to protect Foy’s partner and it was not her decision to remove it. The fact he had breached the order on a number of occasions made him even more determined the order should remain in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheriff Harris made it clear to Foy and his legal representative on the day that there would be no chance of the non-harassment order being revoked.

Foy breached his court orders when he showed up at Forth Valley Royal Hospital when his partner was giving birth (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The court heard Foy had breached his court orders on a number of other occasions – including when he went to Forth Valley Royal Hospital to be with his partner

while she was giving birth to their second child.

Staff noticed an alert against Foy’s name when they entered it into the computer system and they called the police.

It was stated Foy’s partner, who was attending court with Foy’s father on the day, wanted the non-harassment order to be revoked and an application was made to do so.

Sheriff Harris was adamant that was not going to happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He attended at her premises, banging on the door repeatedly, demanding to be given entry. Talk about how she is safe in his company after that. The court has told them they are not to see each other full stop.”

Foy’s defence solicitor argued keeping them apart was doing more harm to Foy’s partner than it was to him.

Sheriff Harris, visibly upset by this stage, said: “She’s not safe in his presence. It’s patently obvious she is not safe in his presence and I’m not going to sit here and allow her to be assaulted again or abused in some way.

"He has done it three times in the last 12 months. I cannot see the basis at all for this application.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Foy has spent 23 days remanded in custody for breaching the non-harassment order.

Sheriff Harris said he was open to releasing Foy from custody but not persuaded the test for revoking the non-harassment order had been met.

He said: “The non-harassment order is there and he has to obey it. I understand he doesn’t want it in place and the complainer doesn’t want it in place, but that’s not the test.

"It’s their for her own protection – you have breached it twice and it will remain in place, there’s no question of that. She needs it to be in place to protect her from you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad