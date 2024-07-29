Larbert offender pulled police officer to the ground by her body armour during attack

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A first offender consumed so much drink and drugs he claimed he could not remember grabbing a police officer by her body armour and pulling her to the ground in a violent attack.

Derek Grant, 51, was said to struggle when he is around other people and he was certainly struggling with the officers who were called to deal with his disruptive behaviour.

Grant, who had cocaine in his possession, kicked one officer and then pulled another to the ground during the incident – which ended with more police being called in to restrain him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Derek Grant, 51, having pleaded guilty to assaults on two police officers and possession of calls A drug cocaine at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on March 19.

Grant attacked two police officers at Forth Valley Royal Hospital(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Procurator fiscal depute Steven Lynch said: “It was 8.30amand police were at the hospital due to the accused causing a disturbance there. The accused continued causing a disturbance when they arrived.

"Officers took him into a private room and he was still agitated. At some point he kicked an officer to the left shin. Thereafter the accused was restrained by both police officers, however, he continued acting aggressively.

"He grabbed a police officer by her body armour and dragged her down to the ground and again had to be restrained. Further police officers were requested to attend at this point.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A subsequent search revealed Grant to be in possession of 0.3 grams of cocaine.

When he was interviewed he stated he could not remember assaulting police officers.

Michael Lowrie, defence solicitor, said Grant was a first offender.

He added: “He consumed so much drink and, probably, drugs that he remembers little or nothing about the incident. He is rightly embarrassed and is generally a law abiding man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He struggles with being around other people since he was seriously assaulted in the past.”

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “This is an abhorrent offence – to assault police officers to the extend you did while under the influence.”