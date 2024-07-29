Larbert offender pulled police officer to the ground by her body armour during attack
Derek Grant, 51, was said to struggle when he is around other people and he was certainly struggling with the officers who were called to deal with his disruptive behaviour.
Grant, who had cocaine in his possession, kicked one officer and then pulled another to the ground during the incident – which ended with more police being called in to restrain him.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Derek Grant, 51, having pleaded guilty to assaults on two police officers and possession of calls A drug cocaine at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on March 19.
Procurator fiscal depute Steven Lynch said: “It was 8.30amand police were at the hospital due to the accused causing a disturbance there. The accused continued causing a disturbance when they arrived.
"Officers took him into a private room and he was still agitated. At some point he kicked an officer to the left shin. Thereafter the accused was restrained by both police officers, however, he continued acting aggressively.
"He grabbed a police officer by her body armour and dragged her down to the ground and again had to be restrained. Further police officers were requested to attend at this point.”
A subsequent search revealed Grant to be in possession of 0.3 grams of cocaine.
When he was interviewed he stated he could not remember assaulting police officers.
Michael Lowrie, defence solicitor, said Grant was a first offender.
He added: “He consumed so much drink and, probably, drugs that he remembers little or nothing about the incident. He is rightly embarrassed and is generally a law abiding man.
"He struggles with being around other people since he was seriously assaulted in the past.”
Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “This is an abhorrent offence – to assault police officers to the extend you did while under the influence.”
She ordered Grant, 1, Flat 10, paton Drive, Larbert, to complete 200 hours of unpaid work within 18 months.