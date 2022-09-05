Larbert offender lets loose savage rant against travelling people

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Wallace (37) told police officers, who came to deal with the disturbance he caused with his offensive comments in a public house, how much he hated “gypsies” and said all they do is “take money off folk”.

Wallace appeared from custody via video link last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing and uttering comments of an offensive nature at the Colonial Bar, Grahams Road, Falkirk on June 24.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening manner, kicking a garden gate and shouting and swearing, at an address in Church Street, Stenhousemuir on June 11.

Karen Chambers, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 3.30pm on June 11 and police received a call from the occupier saying a male was outside his house. The accused approached and said ‘I ken you’.

"The home owner advised police officers he did not know the accused. The home occupier ignored the accused and went back inside.”

Wallace then proceeded to cause £100 worth of damage to the resident’s garden gate.

A couple of weeks later Wallace was inside the Colonial Bar when he started misbehaving once again – this time it was travelling people who were the target of his aggression after an altercation regarding money and a jukebox.

"It was 4pm and the accused shouted how much he hated gypsies. Police were contacted and he was arrested. He stated ‘I don’t care – I recognised the girl’s friend, she was a traveller. I said to her all you gypsies do is take money off folk.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston sentenced Wallace to 108 days in custody back dated to June 27 – meaning, in effect, he was released last Thursday having already served the equivalent sentence.

He placed Wallace, 33 Elizabeth Avenue, Larbert, on a structured deferred sentence for three months to December 1 for him to be of good behaviour in that time and engage with addiction services.