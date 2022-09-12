Larbert offender ignored court orders and turned up at primary school

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Stephen Cram (38) had pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner – shouting and swearing – at an address in Burnhead Road, Larbert on January 18.

He also admitted breaching his bail conditions by having contact with people he was ordered not to at Kinnaird Primary School, McIntyre Avenue, Larbert, on January 26.

The court heard Cram. 42 Armour Mews, Larbert, had 38 hours of his existing unpaid work order left to complete.