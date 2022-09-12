Larbert offender ignored court orders and turned up at primary school
An offender who was placed on bail due to his threatening behaviour offence and told not to contact certain people then proceeded to ignore his court orders just over a week later.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Stephen Cram (38) had pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner – shouting and swearing – at an address in Burnhead Road, Larbert on January 18.
He also admitted breaching his bail conditions by having contact with people he was ordered not to at Kinnaird Primary School, McIntyre Avenue, Larbert, on January 26.
The court heard Cram. 42 Armour Mews, Larbert, had 38 hours of his existing unpaid work order left to complete.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed him on a community payback order with the condition he carry out 135 hours of unpaid work within 12 months. He was also made subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with the complainers in the case for the next two years.