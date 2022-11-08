Larbert offender hit hard in the pocket for not staying away from ex partner
Shaun Adams, 33, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching his non-harassment order – not to contact his ex partner – at an address in Logie Drive, Larbert on July 17 last year.
Adams stated the reason he breached the order was that he thought it was no longer in existence.
Sheriff Christopher Shead fined Adams, 17 Logie Drive, Larbert, the sum of £450 to be paid back at a rate of £30 per month.