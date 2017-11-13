Larbert offender given last chance to stay out of jail

Barry Newman has until February 1 to complete 76 hours unpaid work or go to jail.

Newman had admitted assaulting his girlfriend in Hope Street, Falkirk, on June 21 and recklessly destroying property in Kenilworth Drive, Laurieston, on June 28 while on bail.

Sheriff John Mundy said background reports by social workers did not make very good reading.

Deferring sentence for three months, he warned Newman (33), 16 St Georges Court, Larbert: “I’m going to give you a chance and you had better take it. If you complete the outstanding hours on your current community order and behave I’ll add more hours to that, if you don’t I’ll send you to prison for ten months.”