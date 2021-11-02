Larbert offender chucked chicken nuggets and threw baby's cot around

Lewis Green (23) also told his partner he wished she was dead and that he hope she would choke on her food.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Green had admitted behaving in a threatening manner and assaulting a police officer at his 4 St George’s Court, Larbert home on May 7.

Procurator fiscal depute Fiona Griffin said: “It was 9:00pm when the accused and the witness. They had been out together ,consuming alcohol during the course of the evening.

Green behaved in a threatening manner and assaulted a police officer at an address in St George's Court, Larbert

"The accused threw chicken nuggets which hit the the complainer’s head and then threw a baby’s cot. He was shouting and swearing and stated to the complainer ‘I wish you were dead’ and ‘the sooner you choke the better – I hope you choke on your food’.

"At 11.15pm police attended saw the witness was visibly distressed. The accused was informed he was under arrest.”

The court was told that Green pushed a police officer into the wall which resulted in him cutting his arm at the elbow.

Green then made homophobic remarks, called one officer “speccy” and started singing sectarian football songs, stating he hoped the officers would die.”

The court heard the complainer in the case did not want a non-harassment order put in place.

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said Green had no prior domestic convictions and there was no suggestion of a child being in the cot when he threw it onto the ground.

"When he drinks things go wrong,” said Mr Morrow told the court.

He added: “He changes personality and is not proud of his actions.”

Sheriff Craig Harris said Green was on the “cusp” of going to prison.

He added: “You have said previously the alcohol is under control, you’re a reformed character – but here we are again.”

Sheriff Harris placed Green on a supervised community payback order for 12 months and told him to carry out 145 hours unpaid work within two years.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.