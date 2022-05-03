Larbert offender blamed threatening behaviour on low blood sugar

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Connor Swanston (22) had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing and uttering threats – at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on July 3 and September 26, 2020.
Swanston was said to have blamed his offending behaviour on “hypos” – also called hypoglycaemia – where the level of sugar or glucose in your blood drops too low. The condition is associated with diabetes and those who have the condition take insulin to counteract low blood sugar.
Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “I’m not particularly impressed about hypos being the cause of his offending. He causes that by not taking his insulin.”
Swanston, 9 Paton Drive, Larbert, was made subject to a structured deferred sentence for three months to July 28 for him to be of good behaviour in that time.