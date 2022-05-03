Larbert offender blamed threatening behaviour on low blood sugar

An offender blamed his shouting and swearing at hospital staff – on two separate occasions – on his low blood sugar levels.

By Court Reporter
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 8:54 am

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Connor Swanston (22) had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing and uttering threats – at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on July 3 and September 26, 2020.

Swanston was said to have blamed his offending behaviour on “hypos” – also called hypoglycaemia – where the level of sugar or glucose in your blood drops too low. The condition is associated with diabetes and those who have the condition take insulin to counteract low blood sugar.

Read More

Read More
Offender used her nails to rip nurse's arm at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

Swanston threatened staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “I’m not particularly impressed about hypos being the cause of his offending. He causes that by not taking his insulin.”

Swanston, 9 Paton Drive, Larbert, was made subject to a structured deferred sentence for three months to July 28 for him to be of good behaviour in that time.