Larbert mum told son (4) police were going to arrest him

The mother, who cannot be named for legal reasons, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner towards police officers and causing her son fear and alarm at an address in Larbert on July 12 last year.

The charge stated the woman had told her son – who was only four-years-old at the time of the offence – the police were going to arrest him and this led the frightened youngster to run away from officers.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mother told her four-year-old son the police were there to arrest him

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, stated he had no explanation for the woman’s non appearance.

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “The offence she committed was while she was subject to a period of supervision, which causes me concern.”