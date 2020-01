A son struck his elderly dad with a whisky bottle following an altercation over a tattoo.

James Horne (60), 42 Flat 2, Graham Avenue, Larbert, hit his father, also James, with the bottle at his home on December 12, 2019 and struggled with his dad during the incident, which the court heard didn’t result in an injury.

His defence solicitor said Horne has an alcohol problem which he is addressing via a rehab course.

He was ordered to be of good behaviour for six months.