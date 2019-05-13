Larbert man’s cocaine-fuelled Christmas Day tirade

A Larbert man punched a police officer on Christmas Day then went on a drunken, cocaine-fuelled rampage while holding a baby.

Alexander McGinley (31) of Bramble Avenue, admitted assaulting the female officer on December 25, 2018 at Ochil Street in Grangemouth.

He further pleaded guilty to acting in an aggressive manner by shouting, swearing, making threats of violence and upturning furniture while holding the child.

Fiscal depute Ashley Smith said witnesses heard the accused shouting in the street.

She added: “He appeared to have a bottle in his hands and was heavily under the influence of drink or drugs.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard the policewoman was punched after she intervened as a concerned neighbour after hearing the accused shouting in the street.

“She was concerned about the welfare of the child and told the accused she was a serving police officer.”

Ms Smith said McGinley replied that he did not care and swore at her before punching the officer to her left side with his fist.

The court heard the accused then fled the scene and was later traced by police at a street in Grangemouth.

Ms Smith said: “When police attended the locus had signs of disturbance, the TV was upturned and smashed in the kitchen and there was a discarded ashtray in the hallway.”

McGinley’s defence solicitor said: “The offence happened on Christmas Day. He had had a lot to drink and had also taken cocaine. He had a big argument with his partner about that and tried to leave the house with the child.

“His partner stopped him and neighbours came out to see what the disturbance was.”

Addressing McGinley, Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “You’ve got a lengthy list of previous convictions. You cannot go on like this.”

McGinley was sentenced to a two year community payback order under supervision and was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work within four months.