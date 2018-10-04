Larbert man lost temper after being woken from slumber

A prisoner who became grouchy and aggressive after he was woken up from a sleep for a bail supervision meeting has been ordered to complete unpaid work.

An “unhappy” Christopher McGale (35) began shouting and kicking a door in Falkirk Sheriff Court when a social worker arrived to meet him for an appointment on February 1.

Appearing at the same court last week, he had admitted behaving in a threatening manner.

McGale, 56 Brae View, Larbert, was handed 200 hours of unpaid work, to be carried out within eight months at an average of ten hours per week.

Sheriff Derek Livingston also arranged for a progress review to take place on November 30.