Brian Keir (41) behaved in a threatening manner in Paton Drive, Larbert, repeatedly kicking and damaging a door.

Keir, 7 Paton Drive, Larbert, admitted the offence he committed on September 19 last year and failing to appear at court on October 18, 2017.

He was placed on a community payback order with the condition he complete 90 hours unpaid work within three months.