Larbert man got on bike to try to escape arrest following assault

A man who committed an assault quite literally got on his bike in an attempt to escape arrest.

George Smith (52) appeared in court last week having admitted punching Colin Graham (60) on the head on July 23 last year at the Sir John Graham Court sheltered housing complex in Larbert where both men live. He’d also pled guilty to struggling with police when they tried to arrest him.

The court heard officers prevented Smith from making off on the bike. Defence solicitor Lynn Swann said her client hadn’t been in front of a sheriff court for nine years. Smith was ordered to pay Mr Graham £250 in compensation and fined a further £200 for resisting arrest, payable at £20-per-fortnight.