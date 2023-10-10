Larbert man caught with two firearms without holding legal weapons certificate
Derek Forbes, 49, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to possessing two air rifles without weapons certificates at his 43 Pretoria Road, Larbert home on January 27.
Procurator fiscal depute Eilidh Smith said: “Police were granted a search warrant in terms of intelligence received there were firearms being held at the address. The accused stated he had two air rifles within the property which he didn’t have a licence for.
"He had one behind the sofa and the other was in a cupboard in the hallway.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead heard Forbes had bought the air rifles 10 years ago and had a “legitimate use” for them.
He made Forbes subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between 9pm and 7am for the next four months.