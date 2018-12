A Larbert man forced open a locked shed and stole tools, electrical items, camping equipment, and golfing gear.

Barry Shihada (33), of 20 Tryst Park in the town, admitted committing the offence at a property in Bellsdyke Road, Larbert on August 15.

It was claimed he had little recollection of events due to his substance misuse.

Shihada was placed on a supervised community payback order for two years and told to complete 160 hours unpaid work within nine months.