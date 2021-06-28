Larbert man breached bail by entering street gets drug treatment order

John Hay, 44, Flat 12/1, Paton Drive, Larbert, admitted entering a Stenhousemuir street and contacting the woman on February 12 without reasonable excuse after he’d been ordered not to do so by Falkirk Sheriff Court the month previously.

Hay then repeated the offence on April 21.

Speaking at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, defence solicitor Martin Morrow said: “Sentence was deferred for a drug treatment and testing order.

Larbert resident John Hay appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“The report is available and indicates he has been attending. The relationship is at an end.

“He accepts he has to do a bit of growing up.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead asked if there was a question of a non-harassment order.

Procurator fiscal depute Rebecca Reid said: “It’s my understanding the complainer doesn’t want one.”

Sheriff Shead made Hay subject to a two-year drug treatment and testing order.

A review was set for August 15.

